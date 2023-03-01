Missouri cattle producers interested in feeding out their cattle are invited to attend a two-day University of Missouri Extension Feedlot School on March 22–23 in Kirksville.

MU livestock specialists will cover nutrition and health management, the performance of calves fed by MU and harvested locally, and the economics of feeding cattle in Missouri.

Participants can tour three local cattle feeding facilities and hear from industry experts from across the country.

Topics include:

Feedlot performance expectations

Fat cattle marketing

Financial models of feedlots

Small- and medium-scale feeding operations

Health management

Feeding cull cows

Handling facilities and stockmanship

“Missouri was once a top 10 state for feeding cattle, but much of that institutional knowledge was lost decades ago,” said Eric Bailey, assistant professor of animal sciences and state beef nutrition extension specialist. “With recent increases in packing plant capacity in Missouri, MU Extension identified a need to provide educational opportunities to farmers wanting to feed out cattle.”

This is the fourth Feedlot School offered by MU Extension in recent years.

“There has been considerable interest from beef producers in [Northern] and, specifically, [Northeast] Missouri to explore more diversified strategies within their operations,” said Zac Erwin, livestock specialist in Adair County. “Nearly a decade of slim to negative profit margins at the cow/calf level will cause producers to think about doing things differently.”

Erwin said that with the beef industry on a slow march toward becoming more vertically integrated, producers that are diversified are realizing they may hold a competitive advantage. Diversification is “the ultimate risk-management strategy,” he said.

The Feedlot School contributes to MU Extension’s goal of doubling the economic impact of agriculture production in Missouri by 2030 through educating farmers on all aspects of cattle feeding, said Bailey.

Cost is $400. Details and registration at www.cvent.com/d/zlqx37.

For more information:

Sources: Eric Bailey, 573-884-7873; Zac Erwin, 660-665-9866; Shawn Deering, 660-726-5610; Jim Humphrey, 816-324-3147 (University of Missouri Extension)