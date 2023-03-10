The North American Renderers Association (NARA) has joined other members of the Agricultural Transportation Working Group in signing a letter of support for the Safer Highways and Increased Performance for Interstate Trucking Act (SHIP IT).

The letter urges Congress to take action to improve supply chain function to support truck transportation.

Trucking freight is a cornerstone of the transportation industry with most forms of cargo being moved by truck at least once throughout the supply chain process. A disruption in trucking means a disruption in the full supply chain process.

Critical rendered ingredients, such as those used for pet food and animal feed, travel by truck transportation and a disruption of the trucking industry could mean the delay of ingredients for these products potentially causing undue harm to the both the household pet and livestock population. Additionally, decreased productivity caused by a disruption in the supply chain could also mean a considerable economic loss for those in the rendering industry, and the ag industry as a whole.

SHIP IT would address concerns and provide swift and metered solutions for the need for an increased number of truck drivers, parking for trucks, productivity, environmental proficiency, emergency planning, and more flexibility for haulers.

“The U.S. food supply chain must have resiliency in the transportation sector in order to facilitate the efficiency of commerce,” NARA President and CEO Kent Swisher said. “We support the SHIP IT Act as one tool to enhance this resiliency.”

NARA is proud to join others in the animal agriculture industry in support of SHIP IT which would not only offer improvements to U.S. transportation and infrastructure, but also provide environmental and economic support.

Source: NARA