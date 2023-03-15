Hormel Foods have launched the new Sliced Chorizo, specifically crafted to help consumers take their culinary game to the next level with flavors that are globally inspired and provide a slice of adventure to pizzas, paninis, tapas and more.

"We know that consumers are increasingly eager to explore new and diverse flavors," said Vernon Neitzell, pepperoni brand manager at Hormel Foods. "Our new Hormel Sliced Chorizo is bursting with flavor and can instantly elevate a Friday night flat bread meal, snacking occasion, or everyday panini. It's a simple and delicious way to add a spark of culinary excitement to any dish."

Hormel Sliced Chorizo is made with premium ingredients and authentic Spanish spices like garlic, peppers, and pimento. Each slice delivers a bold and savory flavor that adds depth to any dish. Its versatility makes it perfect for a wide range of meals, from breakfast to dinner. Whether consumers are looking for a quick snack or something to elevate a meal, Hormel Sliced Chorizo is a delicious and convenient option. Plus, it's pre-sliced, so you can save time and get cooking right away.

Hormel Sliced Chorizo is available in 5-ounce packages, ideal for up to five servings. It retails about $4.49 - $4.79 and is available at retailers nationwide. For more information on Hormel Sliced Chorizo, please visit https://www.hormel.com/Brands/Pepperoni-Varieties .

Source: Hormel Foods