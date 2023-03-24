US Foods Holding Corp. is announcing that Andrew Iacobucci is appointed senior executive vice president, field operations and chief commercial officer effective March 24, 2023. In his new role, Iacobucci will oversee the company’s local sales, commercial excellence, merchandising, marketing, CHEF’STORE, US Foods Direct and MOXē teams and have P&L responsibility for the company’s broadline business. He will report to Dave Flitman, chief executive officer, as a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

“I am thrilled that Andrew is taking on this important role as Senior Executive Vice President, Field Operations and Chief Commercial Officer,” said Flitman. “Andrew is a talented, strong and respected executive, as he proved throughout his leadership as Interim CEO last year and most recently during my onboarding process. I look forward to partnering with Andrew in his new role to drive strong execution of our long-range plan.”

Iacobucci said, “US Foods is on a great trajectory, delivering significant value for its associates, customers and shareholders. I am eager to bring the learnings from my career experiences here at US Foods to this new role and excited to partner with Dave and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team to build on our momentum.”

Iacobucci joined US Foods in 2017 and most recently served as chief transition officer, advising and supporting Flitman as he onboarded. He served as interim CEO of US Foods from May 2022 to January 2023. Prior to that, Iacobucci was chief commercial officer, leading the company’s merchandising, pricing and local sales functions. He previously served as chief merchandising officer. Prior to joining US Foods, Iacobucci was executive vice president, Merchandising for retailer Ahold U.S.A. and spent 10 years at Loblaw Cos. Ltd., a Canadian food retailer. He is a graduate of Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and University of Toronto Law School.

Source: US Foods