Rastelli Foods Group, a supplier of organic, grass-fed beef, has acquired Greensbury Market, a New York-based company that is part of the contemporary grass-fed movement. This acquisition is a win for consumers nationwide who are looking for a streamlined shopping experience when it comes to premium proteins. Greensbury's premium organic products, which include grass-fed beef and bison, free-range poultry, lamb, pork, and sustainable seafood, will now be available exclusively on Rastelli's direct-to-consumer website, Rastellis.com.
"We are very excited to offer the incredible portfolio of Greensbury products exclusively through Rastellis.com," said Ray Rastelli, Jr., president of Rastelli Foods Group. "Both companies have always been aligned when it comes to integrity and wanting to provide trusted, high-quality proteins to consumers nationwide; and it is an honor to be able to create a more streamlined shopping experience together. Rastellis.com is now your one-stop-shop for the best in organic and grass-fed beef, poultry, pork and seafood in the US."
"We are proud to welcome Greensbury Market into the Rastelli family and merge their premium protein offerings into Rastellis.com," said Alicja Spaulding, chief marketing officer of Rastellis.com. "With more consumers prioritizing convenience and sustainability, we knew that combining our companies was the right move. By bringing Greensbury's product portfolio under the Rastellis.com umbrella, we're making it even easier for customers nationwide to access the best in organic and grass-fed beef, poultry, pork, and seafood all in one direct location."
All Greensbury products are cultivated for quality and are free of hormones, steroids and antibiotics. Rastellis.com's customers can now experience the quality and flavor of Greensbury products along with the same level of quality and service they have come to expect from Rastelli Foods Group.
Greensbury product portfolio
The product portfolio includes:
- Atlantic Salmon
- Wild-Caught Icelandic Cod
- Mild Italian Pork Sausage
- Organic Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
- Wild-Caught Gulf Shrimp
- Organic Boneless Skinless Chicken Thigh
- Organic Whole Chicken
- Wild-Caught Dry Sea Scallops
- Wild-Caught Halibut
- Faroe Island Salmon Whole Filet
- Organic Chicken Wings
- Organic Ground Chicken
- Wild-Caught Black Cod (Sablefish)
- Ground Lamb
- Organic Applewood Smoked Bacon
- Organic Grass-Fed Skirt Steak
- Organic Grass-Fed Beef Burgers
- Chicken Fajita
- Organic Pork Chops
- Wild-Caught Sockeye Salmon
- Organic Turkey Bacon
- Organic Grass-Fed Ribeye
- Organic Grass-Fed Tenderloin (Filet) Tips
- Organic Grass-Fed Marrow Bones
- Pork Breakfast Sausage
- Organic Grass-Fed Prime Rib Roast
- Organic Grass-Fed Filet Mignon
- Organic Grass-Fed Flank Steak
- Organic Ground Turkey
- Organic Grass-Fed Beef
- Organic Grass-Fed Chuck Roast
- Organic Grass-Fed New York Strip
- Organic Grass-Fed Beef Fajita
- Organic Grass-Fed Top Sirloin (Filet Style)
- Organic Boneless Pork Loin Roast
- Organic Ground Pork
- Organic Grass-Fed Filet Mignon Roast
- Grass-Fed Bison Filet Mignon
- Dry Aged, Organic Grass-Fed New York Strip
- Organic Grass-Fed Beef Cubes
- Grass-Fed Bison Ground.
Source: Rastelli Foods Group
Report Abusive Comment