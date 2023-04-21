Rastelli Foods Group, a supplier of organic, grass-fed beef, has acquired Greensbury Market, a New York-based company that is part of the contemporary grass-fed movement. This acquisition is a win for consumers nationwide who are looking for a streamlined shopping experience when it comes to premium proteins. Greensbury's premium organic products, which include grass-fed beef and bison, free-range poultry, lamb, pork, and sustainable seafood, will now be available exclusively on Rastelli's direct-to-consumer website, Rastellis.com.

"We are very excited to offer the incredible portfolio of Greensbury products exclusively through Rastellis.com," said Ray Rastelli, Jr., president of Rastelli Foods Group. "Both companies have always been aligned when it comes to integrity and wanting to provide trusted, high-quality proteins to consumers nationwide; and it is an honor to be able to create a more streamlined shopping experience together. Rastellis.com is now your one-stop-shop for the best in organic and grass-fed beef, poultry, pork and seafood in the US."

"We are proud to welcome Greensbury Market into the Rastelli family and merge their premium protein offerings into Rastellis.com," said Alicja Spaulding, chief marketing officer of Rastellis.com. "With more consumers prioritizing convenience and sustainability, we knew that combining our companies was the right move. By bringing Greensbury's product portfolio under the Rastellis.com umbrella, we're making it even easier for customers nationwide to access the best in organic and grass-fed beef, poultry, pork, and seafood all in one direct location."

All Greensbury products are cultivated for quality and are free of hormones, steroids and antibiotics. Rastellis.com's customers can now experience the quality and flavor of Greensbury products along with the same level of quality and service they have come to expect from Rastelli Foods Group.

Source: Rastelli Foods Group