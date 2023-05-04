Elaborate displays for U.S. beef are up in numerous warehouse outlets in Korea this spring. Prominently positioned, the displays generate heavy foot traffic in participating outlets, especially as the aroma of freshly grilled U.S. beef samples entice consumers.

Roadshow promotions include product sampling and will take place this spring at 21 outlets of Traders Wholesale Club, 12 outlets of Lotte Mart and Lotte Mart Maxx, and 24 outlets of Homeplus.

In addition to increasing sales volumes, the roadshow promotions further a USMEF objective of positioning U.S. beef with Korean consumers as the top-quality, high-value alternative to expensive domestic beef.

Funding support for the roadshow promotions is provided by the Beef Checkoff Program, Idaho Beef Council, Iowa Beef Industry Council and Texas Beef Council.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation