The duBreton organic fresh pork cuts are now available in more Whole Foods Market stores across the United States. Around 275 new outlets are added to an already extensive list of locations, offering American consumers quality meat raised to the highest animal welfare standards and fed on non-GMO grains.

A fourth-generation family business, duBreton has been working with Whole Foods Market for several years. "Whole Foods Market was our first client in the United States. The concern for quality and above all the desire to offer consumers a product derived from responsible agriculture that respects animals are shared values that are the basis of our collaboration. Whole Foods and duBreton are leaders in their field because we are committed to innovation and excellence," said Vincent Breton, president of duBreton.

duBreton's organic, GAP 5-step and Certified Humane products are presented in convenient vacuum packages that provide high meat quality. duBreton offers bone-in and boneless chops, and ground pork, which is already Prop 12 compliant. Visit duBreton.com for more information about their expertise and their partner producers, as well as duBreton's best recipes. Follow duBreton on their Instagram, Facebook and Twitter accounts, too.

Source: duBreton