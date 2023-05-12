The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is announcing that Eastern Meat Solutions Inc., the importer of record located in Ontario, Canada, is recalling approximately 40,763 pounds of raw, boneless pork products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

“SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce.” Photo courtesy of USDA's FSIS.

The raw, boneless pork products were imported from Canada and further processed by another company into barbecue pork products. The following products are subject to recall:

16-ounce plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “SWEET CHIPOTLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-ounce plastic packages containing Park Street Deli “HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce” with Lot # 3115, Use By 07/08/23; Lot # 3123, Use By 07/17/23; or Lot #3114, Use By 07/08/23 on the packages.

16-ounce plastic packages containing “marketside READY TO HEAT BBQ PORK BURNT ENDS” with Lot #3116, Use By 08/29/23; Lot #3117, Use By 08/30/23; or Lot #3122, Use By 09/04/23 on the packages.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 4800” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

“HAWAIIAN STYLE Boneless Pork Ribs with Sauce.” Photo courtesy of USDA's FSIS. The problem was discovered by FSIS inspection personnel who determined that the products were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Eastern Meat Solutions at customer.service@sierrascs.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

