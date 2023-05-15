Volpi Foods, a fourth-generation women-owned family charcuterie business based in St. Louis for over 120 years, is announcing that the company has qualified for the Economic Development Incentive (EDI) program offered by Ameren Missouri. The EDI program is a partnership between Ameren Missouri and qualifying new and existing businesses seeking to locate or expand in Missouri. The aim is to reduce intermediate-term energy costs and encourage investment in energy-efficient technologies.

Ameren Missouri will continue to review Volpi's power usage at the end of two years and then annually after that. Depending on the results, Volpi could continue to receive a 35% discount on power usage above its existing baseline for up to five years. This program provides an ideal opportunity for Volpi Foods to continue providing high-quality charcuterie meats nationwide while further supporting its local community. Plus, expanding the company's operations in this efficient, proactive way also supports Volpi's strong commitment to sustainability.

"Beyond the cost savings we can invest back into the business, we're particularly grateful to be partnering with Ameren Missouri in this important stage of our expansion," said Dylan Puricelli, engineering manager for Volpi Foods. "Having the EDI program already in place will inspire more energy-efficient options for any new electrically powered equipment and ensure we're moving in the right direction."

"The expansion of the Volpi Foods processing facility in Union is another example of how businesses are prospering in our service territory," added Tara Oglesby, vice president of community, economic development, and energy solutions for Ameren Missouri. "We are thrilled they were able to utilize our economic development incentives to grow their business, which also benefits the local community. Ameren Missouri's Smart Energy Plan continues to be instrumental in making the region more attractive for businesses to grow here while also providing reliable energy to power the communities we serve."

For more information, visit VolpiFoods.com. For more information about Ameren Missouri, visit AmerenMissouri.com/EDI.

Source: Volpi Foods