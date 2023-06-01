It’s time to celebrate Rubio’s 40th summer, beginning with the launch of tender, slow-cooked Carnitas. Available at the end of May, guests can now order the new, bold Baja-inspired Carnitas Macha Two Taco Plate, Carnitas Macha Bowl and Carnitas Macha Burrito. Guests can also get the carnitas as a substitute for chicken or steak. For example, guests can choose carnitas on the Burrito Especial or Street Tacos, or atop the California Bowl.

“Our new carnitas are grilled to be slightly crispy on the outside while still juicy on the inside, and feature premium cuts of tender pork slow-cooked to perfection,” said Rubio’s Co-Founder Ralph Rubio. “They are marinated with fresh oranges, garlic and onion, and topped with our new signature Salsa Macha — made with ancho and guajillo chiles, roasted pepitas, chipotle peppers, and a squeeze of lime. They are next-level delicious.”

Rubio’s first opened in 1983 in the San Diego neighborhood of Mission Bay. Ranked as the number one best fish taco in California by USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, Rubio’s serves award-winning, innovative recipes that include The Original Fish Taco in addition to a variety of responsibly sourced, grilled seafood. For more information about Rubio’s Coastal Grill and to view the menu, visit Rubio’s, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Source: Rubio's