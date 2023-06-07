The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service has updated its voluntary guideline for federally regulated swine slaughter and pork processing establishments to control Salmonella in market hogs from pre-harvest through slaughter.

FSIS updated the document in response to comments on the previous guideline.

Updates include the addition of current, peer-reviewed scientific references related to pre-harvest controls, swine slaughter, processing of pork cuts and comminuted pork products.

FSIS also updated the guideline to include information on pre-harvest controls, including farm rearing, multi-hurdle interventions, transport and lairage.

The guideline also includes best practice recommendations for pork fabrication controls, including processing and packaging controls for pork cuts and comminuted pork products.

Source: USDA FSIS