The South Dakota Beef Industry Council begins year four of the Junior Beef Ambassador program , a program giving area youth ages 5 to 18 the opportunity to share their beef story.

The 2023/2024 program has 42 Junior Beef Ambassadors from across South Dakota. They will be assisting with various SDBIC promotion events and sharing photos and videos highlighting their ranch and what they do as South Dakota beef farmers and ranchers for consumer promotions on social media. They will also be sharing beef recipes for everyone to try.

"Our youth are the future of the beef industry, and the South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador program is giving these kids the platform to tell their beef story,” said Jr Beef Ambassador coordinator Riley Zoss-Littau. “We are excited to have several 2022/2023 Jr Beef Ambassadors back, as well as many new ones joining this year ... ”

The 2023/2024 Junior Beef Ambassadors are: Kolt Johnson, Elliot Johnson, Jennings Pazour, Baylor Pazour, Hank Pazour, Cambree Holt, Jersey Lucas, Hadley Haneke, Taylor Harriman, Barrett Butzer, Elle Goehring, Reed Scott, Emmalee Scott, Emilia King, Bennett Gordan, Charles Barber, Zoey Barber, Josie Tish, Ladd Pazour, Ned Pazour, Scarlett Radke, Thorne Radke, Karlie Stiefvater, Kaylin Gjernes, Bailey Gjernes, Rett Blume, Jayna Blume, Katelyn Gebhart, Shannon Gebhart, Ashley Gebhart, Kaycee Scheel, Lexi Osterman, Koyle King, Cashley King, Fidelia Rasmussen, Brindle Hostler, Chord Blotsky, Ray Sanders, Kyle Sanders, Weston Grace, Mauer Jones and Mercedes Jones.

The 2023–2024 South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassador program kicked off their year with youth leadership training opportunities on June 5, 2023, at Dakota Butcher in Clark, S.D., and June 8, 2023, at Wall Meats Processing in Wall, S.D. South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors had the opportunity to learn about the Jr. Beef Ambassador program as well as tour the locker facilities.

South Dakota Junior Beef Ambassadors gathers in Wall, S.D., at Wall Meats Processing for the West River Training on Thursday, June 8, 2023. (L to R): Jayna Blume, Chord Blotsky, Bennet Gordan, Reed Scott, Josie Tish and Emmalee Scott. Photo courtesy of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council.

Follow along all year as SDBIC highlights and recognizes these young leaders as they share their beef stories.

The South Dakota Beef Industry Council works on behalf of South Dakota beef producers through the $1 Beef Checkoff program.

For more information on Beef Checkoff and statewide efforts visit www.sdbeef.org and www.MyBeefCheckoff.com or contact Jodie Anderson at janderson@sdbeef.org.

Source: South Dakota Beef Industry Council