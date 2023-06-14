Kiran Enterprises Inc. and Mohammed S. Malik

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reached a consent decision with Kiran Enterprises Inc., doing business as Trenton Halal Meat Packing Co. and Mohammed S. Malik of Trenton, N.J., for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act.

An investigation by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service revealed that Kiran failed to pay timely for 25 livestock purchases totaling $393,477. Payments were made from one to 11 days late.

Under the consent decision, Kiran and Malik agreed to cease and desist from failing to pay, when due, the full purchase price of livestock and were assessed a $2,350 civil penalty. In addition, Kiran was required to increase its Packers and Stockyards bond coverage to $180,000.

The P&S Act requires subject entities to issue the full payment for livestock by the close of the first business day following purchase and transfer of possession. Failure to timely pay for livestock purchases and failure to issue the full payment for purchases is an unfair trade practice and a violation of the P&S Act.

Ellison Brothers Inc. doing business as Franklin County Livestock

The USDA entered into a stipulation agreement with Franklin County Livestock on April 24, 2023, for alleged violations of the Packers and Stockyards Act. Under the terms of the stipulation, FCL waived its rights to a hearing and paid a penalty of $4,750.

An investigation by USDA’s AMS revealed that FCL had custodial account shortages on Nov. 18, 2022, and Jan. 9, 2023, of $128,460 and $276,362, respectively. Both custodial account shortages occurred because FCL failed to reimburse the custodial account timely for receivables. FCL also misused its custodial account in the amount of $1,560,256 by not reimbursing the account for bank service charges and transferring money out of the account before being reconciled.

A custodial account is a trust account designated for shippers’ proceeds from the sale of livestock in trust for sellers. Failure to reimburse the custodial account timely is a violation of the Packers & Stockyards Act and regulations.

The P&S Act authorizes the secretary of agriculture to assess civil penalties, up to $31,459 per violation, against any person after notice and opportunity for a hearing on the record. USDA may offer alleged violators the option of waiving their right to a hearing and enter into a stipulation agreement to resolve alleged violations quickly.

The P&S Act is a fair-trade practice and payment-protection law that promotes fair and competitive marketing environments for the livestock, meat and poultry industries.

For further information about the Packers and Stockyards Act, contact Kraig Roesch, Packers and Stockyards division, at 303-375-4291 or by email at kraig.roesch@usda.gov.

Source: USDA's AMS