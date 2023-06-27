Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, a national provider of smoked meats, is pleased to announce changes within its leadership team, effective immediately. Michael Johnson is promoted from senior VP of organizational development and finance to chief revenue and marketing officer. Additionally, Dan Marshall, formally serving as senior VP of operations and supply chain, is promoted to chief operations officer. These changes are designed to strengthen the company's strategic focus, operational efficiency, and market presence.

Johnson is a seasoned executive with 17 years of experience at Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. In his position, Johnson will oversee all sales and marketing functions, playing a pivotal role in implementing the company's brand strategy in its core markets. Additionally, he will continue to lead the IT team, leveraging data integration with platforms such as Power BI, Nielsen, and other data-driven tools to enhance sales and marketing effectiveness.

Marshall, also a seasoned executive, will continue to build on his previous operations responsibilities. He will now also oversee maintenance, engineering and the company’s team services departments. This integration will streamline operational support functions under his guidance, ensuring optimal efficiency and cohesion throughout the organization.

Johnson and Marshall will report directly to Bill Wagner, who was named president of Kiolbassa Smoked Meats in July 2022.

"These appointments mark an exciting milestone for Kiolbassa Smoked Meats as we strengthen our leadership team to drive growth and operational excellence," Wagner said.

"Michael Johnson's extensive experience and marketing background, coupled with his proven leadership skills, make him the ideal candidate to lead our sales and marketing efforts,” said Michael Kiolbassa, CEO and chairman of the board. “Dan Marshall's exceptional track record in operations and his strategic vision will undoubtedly bring continued success to our company. We are confident that these changes will elevate our performance and better serve our customers."

Johnson's multifaceted career at Kiolbassa began in 2007 while obtaining his master of business administration degree from Texas Tech University, specializing in marketing. In 2013, Johnson led the company’s successful implementation of Values-Based Leadership and the Great Game of Business. This achievement ultimately led to a career path change where he became the VP of organization development. In 2016, Johnson established oversight for accounting, IT, and risk management departments. Over the past seven years, he spearheaded the integration of a robust system of record for all Kiolbassa’s financials, production, supply chain and sales functions. Johnson has led his departments to develop extensive processes and procedures to support a $110 million operation while continuing to achieve recognition as a top workplace for the past eight years.

Marshall has more than 30 years of industry experience in meat, supply chain and operations. With his operations background at H-E-B, he brings a wealth of experience to Kiolbassa Smoked Meats. He joined the organization in 2018 and has played a crucial role in transforming the company's supply chain and warehouse teams, most notably through his leadership of Lean initiatives across the organization. Marshall's expertise in customer matrix and formula pricing models coupled with his adept negotiation skills has been instrumental in navigating challenging circumstances during and after the Covid pandemic.

Kiolbassa Smoked Meats remains committed to its Values-Based Leadership and open-book culture. The company will continue its long-standing mission to enrich the lives of others. The senior leadership team is dedicated to driving innovation, growth, and upholding the company's longstanding reputation for excellence.

Source: Kiolbassa Smoked Meats