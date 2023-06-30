Charcuterie is proving to be an enduringly popular meal solution for many eating occasions. Madeline Gauch, marketing communications specialist for St. Louis-based supplier of artisan and Italian cured meat products Volpi Foods, shares some insights on charcuterie trends in catering.

What eating occasions are trending for charcuterie products – social (parties, wedding receptions, etc.) or professional (convention receptions, office parties, etc.)?

Madeline Gauch: Charcuterie products are trending for many occasions. Social gatherings, such as parties for game days, holidays or celebrations bring people together. These are events that typically surround food, and therefore people can find themselves seeking inspiration for grazing items and appetizers that are quick, efficient. and delicious. In addition to events, as we get into the summer months and picnic season is upon us, we see an increase in consumers seeking charcuterie and snacking items to help complement their occasion. Whether they’re building a board or bistro-style sandwiches, charcuterie can fit all occasions. People can even step outside the box and utilize charcuterie as a meal ingredient or topping. For example, our Spanish-style chorizo and prosciutto are perfect pizza toppings. For a lighter option, bresaola gives consumers a way to add protein to a salad in a light and fresh way. Chopping up charcuterie also enhances a pasta dish such as a carbonara. Overall, charcuterie is a versatile product that can fit into many eating occasions.

Any particular products in high demand for event catering occasions?

Madeline Gauch: Charcuterie boards in general are in high demand for catering occasions because of flexibility they offer. They can be adapted to various allergies and diets while still being a crowd pleaser. It also allows consumers to tailor their eating experience to create a plate they know they will enjoy. For example our Mild and Spicy Trios offer a variety of product in one package so it gives consumers the option to create their own journey with the charcuterie.

In what ways can using charcuterie items help caterers increase their profitability?

Madeline Gauch: Charcuterie items can help caterers increase their profitability with grazing boards or tables as these are assembled using products that don’t require additional cook time or hassle. It also requires minimal food preparation experience but will produce a consistent product to satisfy the customer. As for the supply side, they can be bought in bulk which in return can save money while increasing profit and reducing some overhead costs.