Blimpie, a sub sandwich shop, is bringing both sweetness and spice with a taste of the islands packed in to two new Caribbean jerk chicken subs. Beginning July 11, the two new limited-time premium subs will be available in stores and online nationwide.

New Caribbean jerk chicken subs:

Sweet Caribbean Jerk Chicken Sub: Chicken tossed in Caribbean jerk sauce, topped with red onion and diced pineapple.

Spicy Caribbean Jerk Chicken Sub: Chicken tossed in Caribbean jerk sauce, topped with red onion, jalapenos and diced pineapple.

"Blimpie is excited to introduce our new Caribbean jerk chicken subs to menus nationwide ... " said Sam Carity, director of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of Blimpie. "Our new limited time offerings highlight the sweet and spicy flavors of the season into two mouthwatering subs that epitomize a Bigger. Better. Blimpie. in 2023."

The Caribbean Subs are available on Blimpie menus until Oct. 1.

Source: Blimpie