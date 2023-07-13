Given the at times wild political ride in the U.S. in the past few years, it would be understandable if the very words "nominating process" were enough to make people tune out — or possibly even run for cover.

But while the nation's politics may remain contentious and even divisive, meat and poultry industry professionals can once again join together in acknowledging the accomplishments of their longtime esteemed colleagues as it is once again time to nominate inductees into the Meat Industry Hall of Fame.

The six members of the Meat Industry Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 exemplified a depth and breadth of knowledge in meat science, product development and food safety -- along with an ongoing commitment to sharing their knowledge for the betterment of the meat and poultry industry.

The Hall's Class of 2023 needs your input. Take a minute and go to the nominations page and let us know a little about an industry professional who not only made a difference in their own workplace but also inspired change that made the meat and poultry business better.