Kerry’s savory chicken stock base has achieved official Upcycled certification, becoming the first in the industry to attain the status from the Upcycled Food Association.

By undergoing a rigorous certification process by a third-party evaluator, these stocks can now be marketed as officially certified upcycled base ingredients for use in retail broths, savory soups, poultry and red meat applications. The Upcycled Certified status also allows Kerry’s customers to pursue on-pack labeling for upcycling and sustainability.

The U.S.-based Upcycled Food Association is a third-party certification program that recognizes circular food solutions for food ingredients and products. The program supports and educates consumers about how to choose products that contribute to reducing food waste and fighting climate change through more sustainable food production methods. It also provides guidance to companies looking to source ingredients and develop products that reach approved standards for upcycling.

Commenting on the certification, Ciara Brickley, general manager, Stocks & Broths Technologies at Kerry said, “The Upcycled Food Association has set rigorous standards used by independent third-party evaluators to confirm authenticity of the upcycled ingredient or product. Kerry is pleased to have met the criteria and receive this status for our chicken stock bases.”

“The certification is a tribute to our commitment to sustainable nutrition,” said Brickley. “Upcycling and sourcing sustainable ingredients are a key area of insight, research, and development focus for Kerry. Upcycling to reduce food waste is an important strategy in the world’s effort to fight food waste and climate change, and we are happy to be involved in making upcycling a reality.”

Kerry offers its customers broths with a clean taste profile, high intact collagen protein and market-disruptive innovation, including Kerry's Immunity Broths that leverage a Kerry science-backed ingredient, Wellmune. Kerry’s products are used in many food and beverage applications including drinkable bone broths and clean-label savory taste in soups, gravies and savory snacks. The chicken stocks are created from chicken byproducts that would otherwise go unused, using traditional cooking techniques allowing Kerry to optimize the natural development of taste. To download Kerry’s report on the rise of natural stocks and broths, visit here.

Source: Kerry