Rovagnati, a charcuterie company committed to preserving Italian traditions, is introducing its latest culinary innovations: the groundbreaking No-Nitrites-Ever Salami Line and the Antipasto Italiano Trio. With a strong focus on providing consumers with exceptional choices, Rovagnati continues to expand its range of premium, nitrite-free cured meats.

"As consumer awareness for high-quality products grows, the demand for healthier alternatives to traditional cold cuts has also increased," said Giovanni Quattrone, CEO of Rovagnati North America. "Our new No-Nitrites-Ever Salami Line reflects our commitment to offering a safe and delicious product that meets the needs of today's discerning consumers."

Crafted at Rovagnati's U.S. factory, the No-Nitrites-Ever Salami Line utilizes selected noble cuts of quality meat, following a USDA-approved Italian curing and fermentation method. This process enhances the natural development of good mold, essential for the salami's aromatic profile. The long and slow curing ensures a high-quality product that maintains the authentic flavors synonymous with Rovagnati's heritage.

The new Rovagnati No-Nitrites-Ever Salami Line includes an array of flavors that blend Italian tradition with U.S. production:

Rovagnati Antipasto Italiano Trios. No-Nitrites-Ever Genoa Salami, Hot Soppressata, and Provolone Cheese. No-Nitrites-Ever Genoa Salami, Prosciutto Crudo, and Provolone Cheese.

Genoa Salami (Salame Milano): Mild flavor and delicate aromatic notes.

Soppressata (Salame Napoli): Savory blend of garlic, spices, and coarse grain.

Hot Soppressata: Known for its bold, robust heat and distinctive flavor profile.

Finocchiona: Characterized by the taste of fennel seeds and a medium-firm texture.

Rovagnati has always been dedicated to ensuring top-tier product and process quality. This commitment is evident in the company's meticulous approach to selecting meats and monitoring the entire supply chain while prioritizing the environment, people, and food safety.

The new No-Nitrites-Ever salamis, made in the U.S., are the result of innovative technology that removes nitrites of both artificial and natural origins, providing a safe and healthier option for consumers seeking a guilt-free indulgence. Each cut's taste experience showcases Rovagnati's nearly 80 years of expertise in serving the Italian public.

Established in Milan, Italy, in 1943 by Paolo Rovagnati, the brand remains dedicated to offering a top-quality range of charcuterie that celebrates Italian technical know-how. Rovagnati blends traditional Italian products with innovative flavors and technologies.

Source: Rovagnati