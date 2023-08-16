The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Bellboy Import Corp., the importer of record located in Saint Charles, Minn., is recalling approximately 551 pounds of frozen, raw pork products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States.

The following products are subject to recall:

25-kilogram/55.12-pound cardboard boxes of vacuum-packed packages containing Aurora brand “FROZEN PORK BELLY, SHEET RIBBED, SKIN ON” with production dates between 19/06/2023-26/06/2023 and shipping mark 308161 on the box.

The products subject to recall bear Brazilian establishment number “BRASIL INSPECIONADO 3548 S.I.F” inside the Brazilian mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and restaurant locations in Minnesota.

FSIS discovered the problem during routine surveillance activities of imported products and found that the products were not presented for reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a health care provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ and restaurants’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Brian Bladine, chief financial officer, Bellboy Import Corp., at 866-585-6787 or brian@skytinted.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

Source: USDA's FSIS