Raw Seafoods Inc., a national distributor and manufacturer of fresh, frozen, and value-added specialty seafood, has announced the launch of their flagship specialty seafood lifestyle brand, City Pier specialty seafood.

In a pioneering move to disrupt the status quo of the seafood retail category and elevate consumer and category expectations, Raw Seafoods recognized the need to reinvigorate the seafood segment with the City Pier brand, a sophisticated yet edgy brand built on quality-driven and stylistic principals that include culinary inspiration, nutrition, wholesome ingredients that are free from artificial additives and preservatives, and a progressive, modern brand positioning aesthetic.

Check out the brand's Discover the chef within you video.

When asked "What was your motivation to shake things up in the seafood category[?]", Scott Hutchens, co-owner and vice president of Raw Seafoods, said, "It’s time to wake up the seafood category and reinvigorate it, and it starts with the City Pier brand."

"For 25 years Raw Seafoods has been at the forefront of the seafood industry, innovating, inspiring, and breaking through industry norms. This stands as another special moment in our history where we saw the need to push the limits and influence positive change in the category. We are thrilled to announce our City Pier launch partnership with The Fresh Market, who has fantastic synergistic alignment with the passion-driven and innovative qualities instilled in our family-owned company. City Pier is now available at all The Fresh Market locations.”

City Pier offers a unique and flavorful product assortment of frozen, high-quality, ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook specialty seafood that includes Grilled Shrimp, Hot Italian and Sweet Italian Wild Salmon Meatballs, North Atlantic Wild-Caught Sea Scallops, and a wide variety of frozen seafood appetizers, sauces and fish portions. This month, City Pier launched Scallops Au Gratin, Grilled Shrimp, Hot Italian & Sweet Italian Wild Salmon Meatballs, and North Atlantic Wild-Caught Sea Scallops at The Fresh Market.

"It’s a great time to partner on the retail launch of City Pier specialty seafood as our guests have been seeking out more retail-ready seafood items lately," said Mahir Zelihic, seafood category manager at The Fresh Market. "Our partnership with Raw Seafoods began more than 15 years ago and they’ve always provided exceptional, quality products so we’re excited to offer their new innovative brand in our 160 stores."

Source: Raw Seafoods Inc.