Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, announces its collaboration with Harris Teeter, a retailer in the South Atlantic region. This partnership marks a significant expansion for Verde, making its sustainably raised beef available in over 250 Harris Teeter locations.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Harris Teeter to make our organic, 100% grass-fed beef accessible to even more health conscious people and families,” said Verde Farms CEO and Co-Founder, Dana Ehrlich. “We believe that great-tasting beef should also be produced in a way that supports the health of our animals, the environment, and our communities. Harris Teeter shares our values, and together, we look forward to providing a premium beef option that shoppers can feel good about."

Since 2005, Verde has provided high-quality, organic, 100% grass-fed beef from pasture-raised cattle who roam free year-round — with no antibiotics and no added hormones. The brand allows consumers to experience beef from a place that respects the earth and the creatures that inhabit it.

The availability of Verde Farms beef in Harris Teeter stores is a significant milestone for both companies. Verde’s unwavering commitment to quality, combined with Harris Teeter's dedication to customer satisfaction, ensures that shoppers will have access to a product that meets high standards. The product rollout began last month, with Verde's organic, 100% grass-fed 93% lean ground beef available at an introductory price of $9.99 per pound.

