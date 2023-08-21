Featuring learning sessions, workshops, keynote presentations and networking opportunities, The Center for Food Integrity 2023 Transparency Summit will focus on the practical action food system stakeholders can take to build trust through transparent practices. The summit will take place Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 12 p.m. to Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. at Loews Chicago O’Hare Hotel.

“The food supply chain faces increasing skepticism from customers, consumers and investors who are asking questions about topics like food safety, ingredients, animal welfare, labor and business practices, the environment and climate change,” said Mickie French, CFI executive director. “The public demands authentic openness and engagement from those growing, processing and supplying their food. In this rapidly evolving environment, transparency is the key to earning the trust that supports freedom to operate and the ability to innovate.”

The CFI Transparency Summit brings together stakeholders and leaders from all facets of the food and agriculture value chain to explore the challenges and opportunities that come with transparency and to learn from each other through the sharing of best practices and solutions.

Specifically, the event will include:

The latest research and insights into consumer demands for transparency across the end-to-end food system.

Best practices for transparency, case studies and how-to guides from leading organizations in the food value chain who are leveraging transparency to solve business challenges.

Guidance on how to enhance organizational transparency.

Opportunities for collaboration with stakeholders across the food system who share the values of transparency and trust.

Early bird registration is open now through Sept. 15 at this link. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact CFI at learnmore@foodintegrity.org. Current sponsors include Cargill, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation, Chick-fil-A, Wawa, Food Industry Association, Merck Animal Health, U.S. Soy and Corteva Agriscience.

The Center for Food Integrity is a balanced, science-based, credible resource organization that serves as a catalyst for building trust across the entire food/ag value chain by providing research and resources, consumer insights and emerging trends and food issues management solutions.

Source: The Center for Food Integrity