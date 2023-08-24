College football season is here, and Jersey Mike’s Subs is doubling its efforts to reach sports fans this fall by adding an additional multicity Jersey Mike’s Tailgate Tour to the lineup.

The 2023 Jersey Mike’s Tailgate Tour will kick off with the San Diego State University vs. Ohio State game on Saturday, Aug. 26, in San Diego. Running through late November, the Tailgate Tour will make stops at 29 games across the country compared to last year’s 14 stops.

“Since we introduced the Tailgate Tour in 2019, we have seen the tremendous power of experiential marketing,” said Jeff Hemschoot, vice president of marketing, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems Inc. “Sports fans have a chance to sample our sub sandwiches, and touch and feel the brand, while interacting with the brand in a more meaningful way.”

Two fully customized tailgate trailers will give football fans a chance to sample Jersey Mike’s authentic fresh sliced subs, download the app to enter to win “Subs for a Year” — one winner at each game — and experience other game day activities including:

Outdoor lounge with Adirondack chairs and picnic benches.

“The Juice” mobile device charging station.

Cornhole lawn games.

Interactive kiosk display.

Giveaways.

The branded trailer will be placed in high-traffic locations on each campus near tailgaters and stadium entrances for up to five hours before kickoff.

Source: Jersey Mike's Subs