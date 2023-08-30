Hiperbaric, a manufacturer of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food and beverage industry, will share the latest innovations in HPP equipment at Pack Expo Las Vegas, Sept. 11 – 13 at booth #N-10857.

HPP, also known as high pressure pascalization, or cold pasteurization, is a nonthermal, post-packaging (5–20 degrees Celcius) food and beverage preservation method that guarantees food safety and achieves an increased shelf life while maintaining the optimum attributes of fresh products.

It is based on the use of high isostatic pressure transmitted by water of up to 6,000 bar /600MPa /87,000 psi, held for a few minutes. This pressure is transmitted uniformly and instantaneously throughout the product, therefore achieving an effect equivalent to pasteurization, except without the use of heat.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric HPP equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy, and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

At the show, Hiperbaric will participate in a Processing Innovation Stage session titled "Human & Pet Food: Making Foods Safer & Healthier Through HPP." Anthony Zapata, business development, Hiperbaric U.S.A., and Dr. Carole Tonello, VP of business development, Hiperbaric, will address how HPP works and present application trends and examples of commercial food and beverage applications on the market. The event will take place Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m. local time at N-10511.

During the show, Hiperbaric will also highlight its new HPTP technology, which uses a proprietary basket combining high pressure and thermal processing to create premium-quality, shelf-stable packaged foods and beverages.

In conjunction with Pack Expo Las Vegas, the Cold Pressure Council (CPC) is hosting its annual conference Sept. 12. The event will begin with a session at the Industry Speaks Stage followed by lunch and multiple technical sessions featuring key HPP technology takeaways.

Source: Hiperbaric