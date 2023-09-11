Steakholder Foods Ltd., an international deep-tech food company, is announcing the submission of a provisional patent application for its groundbreaking "Immortal Bovine Cell Line and Uses Thereof." This innovative development marks a significant step in making commercial-scale cultivated meat production a reality, meeting the growing need for alternative protein sources.

Steakholder Foods' new patent application enhances the growth capacity of bovine cells, leading them to immortalization and increased biomass production at a relatively short division time. This paves the way for scale, repeatability and growth — key factors needed for the commercialization of cultivated meat technologies. With immortal cell lines, Steakholder Foods aims to provide a stable, renewable source for generating different tissues in order to reduce the ecological impact of animal agriculture while improving nutritional options.

Utilizing the inherent self-replication and functional differentiation abilities of stem cells, the patent presents immortal cell lines that can generate a broad array of tissues, such as muscle and fat.

Dan Kozlovski, CTO of Steakholder Foods, said, "In 100 generations of replications, a single cell in an immortal cell line could theoretically produce more than 3,250 trillion tons of meat. With around 350 million tons of meat consumed annually, immortal cell lines are paving the way to ensuring slaughter-free meat supply for the foreseeable future. This isn't merely a technological milestone; it's a paradigm shift in how we envision food production for the future."

Source: Steakholder Foods Ltd.