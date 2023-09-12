CMS Mechanical Solutions Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of food and further processing equipment, and a millwright services company, has moved into its new 93,000-square-foot headquarters campus located in Gainesville, Ga.

The expansion is due directly to the company's fast growth in its first seven years of operation. The complete campus, which has six times more square footage than its previous location, houses their business offices, manufacturing, warehousing, R&D, and training center.

"This move was a significant next step to support current customer and manufacturing needs, our recent diversification into additional vertical markets, and future expansion plans into Latin America,” CMS President Heath Jarrett said. “Our new 7,700-square-foot office facility brings together our management, engineering, design, and administrative staff to foster collaboration and greater production efficiencies.”

The modern business offices feature a team-inspired open floorplan with glass walls to allow natural light throughout the building, as well as spacious individual offices.

CMS also made large capital investments in their state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. They have added a new laser with an auto-loading system, CNC press brake, CNC plate roller, two new manual lathes, two new mills, new table band saw, sand blasting room, nitrogen generator, water jet and two 150-horsepower air compressors.

“The investment in production equipment was a key part of our expansion plan to further broaden our manufacturing capabilities, meet our customers’ needs with greater efficiencies and improve delivery lead-times,” Jarrett said. “All of our manufacturing facilities buildings have been updated and are now climate controlled.”

Source: CMS Mechanical Solutions Inc.