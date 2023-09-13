Wenzel’s Farm, an award-winning, premium provider of high-quality, handcrafted, small-batch meat snacks and current world record holder for the longest meat snack stick, is releasing a new video series, entitled "Totally Worth It.' In each short episode, Wenzel’s Farm will find out just how important a Wenzel’s Farm Snack Stick is to a person and what they’ll go through to get it back.

The six-video series is available to watch on the Wenzel’s Farm YouTube channel.

“All of us at Wenzel’s Farm know what we would go through to get our favorite Snack Stick back,” said Wenzel’s President Mark Vieth. “This video series playfully explores what others might do to get back a lost meat snack.”

Wenzel’s Farm offers 14 snack stick varieties, and five varieties of jerky, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, which are seasoned and naturally hard wood smoked. This is a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949.

To see the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit www.wenzelsfarm.com.

Source: Wenzel's Farm