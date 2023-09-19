Greenridge — formerly Greenridge Farm — a family-owned brand specializing in all-natural uncured meat sticks, deli meats, and sausages, will be exhibiting at the 2023 NACS Show (National Association of Convenience Stores), a premier industry trade show for convenience and fuel retailing.

The show is set for Oct. 4–6, 2023, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

This marks the first year the brand will exhibit at the annual expo as part of the New Exhibitor Area and the Cool New Products section. Greenridge will sample two new flavors of their beef and chicken snack sticks, Italian Style Grass Fed Beef and Buffalo Chicken, in addition to showcasing their Classic Beef and Jalapeno & Cheddar Grass Fed Beef Sticks. Each snack stick is part of the brand's larger Naturals line of meat products with zero sugar and low sodium and are free of fillers, MSG, gluten and soy, with no added nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, or artificial colors or flavorings.

Each flavor will be displayed in a new one-ounce stick format, across multiple snack pack options including a one-pack, two-pack and four-pack.

Greenridge will be at booth B5107 at the NACS Show.

Source: Greenridge