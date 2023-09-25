To address reduced U.S. pork sales with a major importer in Chile, USMEF South American Representative Jessica Julca worked with the importer to develop a client database to segment its customers based on their purchasing patterns and potential needs.

“El Carnicero used to import several cuts of U.S. pork but with greater availability from competitors, they were down to importing one U.S. cut,” said Julca. “The database contains purchasing data for 211 of its customers and helps them to identify loyal customers and market opportunities for additional cuts of U.S. pork. Per our suggestion, the importer developed a loyalty program for its customers.”

The loyalty program launched last month in Santiago, where participants learned about market opportunities for U.S. pork before witnessing a fabrication training session on the sparerib. The meeting concluded with a buffet of three local dishes featuring U.S. spareribs.

Following the program’s launch, Sebastian Gré, USMEF program coordinator in Chile, joined a USMEF ambassador in conducting a similar training program for staff of El Carnicero’s 20 butcher stores in the Santiago area.

Funding for these educational activities was provided by Indiana Soybean Alliance.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation