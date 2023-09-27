Verde Farms, a brand of organic, 100% grass-fed, 100% pasture-raised beef, is announcing that earlier this summer, Brad Johnson became the company’s new president. In his role, Johnson is responsible for managing day-to-day operations and finance functions, while also leading the commercial strategy and execution in collaboration with the sales and marketing teams.

"Brad's extensive experience in the consumer-packaged goods industry and proven track record of driving success at well-known brands made him the perfect fit as Verde continues to dominate the better-for-you (BFY) meat industry,” said CEO and Co-Founder of Verde Farms Dana Ehrlich. “His passion for quality, sustainability, and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission and we are confident that Brad's leadership will further elevate our brand and propel us towards even greater success."

Prior to joining Verde, Johnson spent 20 years within the consumer packaged goods industry, holding senior-level operations and marketing roles at brands such as Frito Lay, The Hershey Co. and MillerCoors, and working as a strategy consultant with McKinsey & Company. Most recently, Johnson was the chief commercial officer and general manager of Hungry Planet, where he successfully spearheaded the company's commercial efforts and established its position as a BFY plant-based protein brand across multiple sales channels. He looks forward to continuing to define the organic beef industry working alongside Ehrlich and the Verde team and building “Beef From A Better Place” into a state of mind where quality, sustainability, healthfulness and kindness matter.

“I am thrilled to join the talented team and continue to build the Verde vision that Dana and Pablo (Garbarino) established nearly two decades ago, especially as consumers are craving delicious, organic, grass-fed beef,” said Johnson. “Our products provide exactly what health-happy carnivores are asking for: beef that’s better for the planet, better for the farmers, and better for you. I couldn’t have pictured a better next chapter in my career.”

Source: Verde Farms