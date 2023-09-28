The World Pickleball Tour is partnering with Chomps — a fast-growing meat snack brand with products made from high-quality, sustainably sourced proteins — as their official snack partner.

Chomps is now the official tournament snack partner of World Pickleball Tour for 25 events, beginning Sept. 29 at the Boston Challenger tournament and running through mid-2024. Together, Chomps and the WPT will offer sampling, giveaways, on-site activations and a variety of other branded experiences. Chomps will also become the official golden-ticket sponsor for the World Pickleball Tour. This golden ticket is held up by each gold medalist(s) at the medal podium throughout each division of the tournament.

As the largest amateur pickleball series in the world, the WPT has a player-first mentality, committed to elevating the needs of players and spectators. Chomps is similarly committed to its audience, offering a better-for-you snack in a range of flavors made with real ingredients and zero sugar. All Chomps sticks are made from grass-fed and -finished beef and venison, as well as antibiotic-free turkey.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Chomps as the Official Snack Partner of The World Pickleball Tour. We've built a really unique partnership that we are confident will benefit both Chomps and our players," said Corey Poches, head of partnerships for the WPT.

"Our mission has always been to fuel the lives of our consumers with great tasting, clean protein that they can trust," said Chomps CEO & Co-Founder Pete Maldonado. "Partnering with The World Pickleball Tour is helping us do just that, and we can't wait to get sticks in everyone's hands, to help them get the energy they need to compete ... "

Source: World Pickleball Tour