Osmow's is celebrating its fourth annual National Shawarma Day Oct. 15.

Shawarma is a flavorful, marinated meat that slowly cooks on a rotating skewer. On Osmow's National Shawarma Day, everyone is invited to experience the rich flavors and cultural significance of this dish at a price that dates back to Osmow's 2001 opening.

"Every October 15, shawarma becomes a symbol of unity and joy as throngs of people visit us ... " said Osmow's CEO & head of franchising Ben Osmow.

"Traditions bind us. We are excited to celebrate our fourth annual Shawarma Day, which has become a fun new tradition for new and loyal customers, franchisees, suppliers, and our delivery partners. Here's to a delicious flavour bringing joy to life[,]" Ben Osmow said.

The celebration includes special deals on Osmow's Chicken Shawarma wrap or On the Rocks for $5. Vegetarians can also get a Falafel Wrap or On the Rocks at the same deal.

Additional highlights of Osmow's National Shawarma Day celebration include:

Culinary exploration

At Osmow's, Shawarma is prepared a little differently. Once the marinated meat is delicately carved, it's grilled to caramelization and then served On the Rocks (rice), Stix (fries) or classically wrapped in a thin pita bread that's then expertly grilled. Personalized with add-ons like fresh herbs and vegetables, feta or house-made sauces means there are endless combinations of Shawarma meals bursting with flavors. A favorite among Osmow's fans is the Osmow's Scorchin' Hot S'Oz.

Charitable initiatives

Osmow's believes in giving back. Through the Osmow's Hope Fund initiative, the company supports children in need by raising funds to provide them with daily meals in schools in Zambia, India and Pakistan. Since 2021, Osmow's has raised over $200,000, with 100% of proceeds going toward the communities they support.

Social media engagement

Osmow supports joining the online celebration and connecting with other Shawarma enthusiasts all across North America. Osmow also supports sharing Shawarma experiences and stories on social media using the hashtag #NationalShawarmaDay when posting photos, videos and reels to spread the word.

"National Shawarma Day is not only about great food. It's about celebrating culture, diversity, and the tradition of sharing a meal with loved ones[,]", said President & CMO of Osmow's Bernadette Osmow. "It's a day to connect with others and appreciate the joy of eating together. OSMOW'S is excited to continue this tradition on October 15, honoring our culinary traditions and the vibrant cultural diversity found in North America. Everyone is invited to join in this celebration of flavourful food and cultural exploration."

Osmow's invites everyone to celebrate Oct. 15 as National Shawarma Day as this flavorful food niche continues to grow, in the spirit of diversity and cultural exploration.

For more information, visit here, and follow @osmows on social media.

Source: Osmow’s Shawarma