Nelson-Jameson, a food processing distributor, announced a seventh consecutive 100% score in a Safe Quality Food (SQF) audit at its Turlock, Calif., strategic distribution center. Audits are conducted by the Eagle Certification Group, an independent certification body licensed by SQF, which has set an internationally recognized standard in the industry. An SQF-registered site indicates a commitment to providing quality products that are safely received, handled, stored and delivered, and a 100% score indicates the highest level of safety and quality by all measures.

“Safety and quality are paramount to operations at Nelson-Jameson, and our dedication to the SQF program runs deep,” said Mike Rindy, president of Nelson-Jameson. “We are very proud to receive a seventh straight 100% score in Turlock. Still, we view SQF as an ongoing journey of constant vigilance and continuous improvement.”

To obtain the SQF certification, companies need to meticulously document program adherence, and this documentation is reviewed, monitored, verified and validated throughout the year. SQF regularly releases updated codes and plans to release a new code update in 2025–2026.

Nelson-Jameson is audited under a Warehousing & Distribution certification code, and the company is then responsible for writing policies and procedures that pertain to the code. Practitioners at each Nelson-Jameson strategic distribution center are assigned to run point on the program, but SQF responsibilities are shared across the entire facility.

“We want our customers to know that we share their commitment to safety and quality from end to end, and we’re committed to participating in SQF audits each year,” said Rindy.

The SQF program was started at Nelson-Jameson’s Marshfield, Wisc., headquarters in 2009, with the initial Marshfield audit taking place in 2011. Marshfield’s audits have averaged a score of 98.5% over the past 12 years. The company is expanding its roster of locations participating in the SQF program, with an Amarillo, Texas, location scheduled for its first audit Nov. 2–3, 2023. The company’s upcoming new strategic distribution center in Jerome, Idaho, is on track to participate in SQF in 2025, once it’s fully operational.

Source: Nelson-Jameson