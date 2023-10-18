Jarrett Foods, a recently launched custom poultry processing solutions company, has closed on property in Franklin County, Ga., and has begun construction and renovations on its first facility.

The new poultry processing complex will be strategically located on Grady School Road in Canon, Ga., just four miles from Interstate 85. The initial startup and renovations investment of $14 million has been earmarked for the existing 44,853-square-foot building and the construction of the new additions. When construction is projected to be completed, at the end of the first quarter of 2024, the new facility will total 53,972 square feet.

Heath Jarrett, who has over 30 years of poultry industry experience, will serve as the CEO for Jarrett Foods, a locally and family-owned company.

"I am excited to establish our headquarters and custom poultry processing facility in Franklin County, and in doing so create jobs for the community," Jarrett Foods CEO Heath Jarrett said. “When we plan to open in 2024, we will start our operations with a team of 70 employees and plan to increase the number to 300 a year later.”

Located in the heart of Northeast Georgia's poultry industry, Jarrett Foods will provide high-quality products including whole-bird cut-up, custom breast and thigh deboning, breast and tender hand-portioning, marination, and repacking services.

"We look forward to serving our customers with processing solutions tailored to their specific needs," Jarrett said. "Our plant will feature a full range of further-processing capabilities. Through our innovative approach, we will maintain high consistency in our production process in order to produce the highest quality poultry products."

Source: Jarrett Foods