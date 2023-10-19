Wenzel’s Farm, an award-winning, premium provider of high-quality, hand-crafted, small-batch meat snacks is announcing that they were recognized by CStore Decisions in the Hot New Products Contest in the meat snacks category with the Wenzel's Farm Bacon Cheddar-flavored meat stick in its new 2-ounce size.

The CStore Decisions Hot New Products Contest is a one-of-a-kind contest, where it is determined by the retailer community. Retailers evaluated and gave points to products based on innovation, packaging, likeliness to carry/implement in their stores and more.

“To be recognized two years in a row by the participating retailers in the CStore Decisions Hot New Products Contest is very rewarding for all of us at Wenzel’s Farm,” said Mark Vieth, president of Wenzel’s Farm. “We came out with this enticing flavor profile recently and are excited to see how the Bacon Cheddar Sticks perform in this convenient 2-ounce package.”

The Bacon Cheddar flavored meat stick blends the traditional and original rich and smoky beef flavor with cheddar cheese and bacon.

Wenzel’s Farm now offers 14 snack stick varieties, all of which are crafted in small batches using premium cuts of meat, which are seasoned and naturally smoked. This is a tradition that has been in place since the Wenzel’s Family first started producing quality meat products in 1949. And in 2020, Wenzel’s Farm expanded their offering when they added Beef Jerky to their product lineup. Consistent with their other meat snack products, the Beef Jerky has no artificial colors, no MSG and is gluten-free. The five flavors of jerky contain no nitrites or nitrates and offer 90 calories and 10 grams of protein per serving.

To see the complete line of Wenzel’s Farm products, visit here.

Source: Wenzel's Farm