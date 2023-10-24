Capitology LLC, the importer of record located in Charlotte, N.C., is recalling approximately 4,679 pounds of pork chicharrones products imported from Honduras, a country ineligible to export pork products to the U.S.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Oct. 23 that the following products are subject to recall, regardless of the product date (view labels):

5.3-ounce.foil pouch packages containing "Rica Sula TAJADITAS con CHICHARRON Platanos Con Chicharron."

The product subject to recall does not bear an establishment number nor a USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at https://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Source: USDA FSIS