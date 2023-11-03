By the time this article is published, National Food Safety Month will be coming to a close. In reality, every month should be national food safety month. At least those of you working in the realm of food safety can get the credit you deserve.

When it comes to food safety we all have a role to play, whether you’re the CEO, food safety auditor, grocery store manager or the consumer. According to the FSIS, approximately 48 million cases of foodborne illnesses, 127,000 hospitalizations, and 3,000 deaths occur in the United States each year due to food safety. Improper food handling could be directly correllated to a high prevalence of foodborne illnesses. How can the meat industry influence a consumer’s food handling practices in the kitchen?

First let’s learn more about four common consumer improper food handling practices:

1. Washing poultry

A study conducted by Drexel University surveyed 1,822 consumers in the United States. Results indicated 73.5% (1,340) consumers reported washing poultry prior to cooking. Out of the 73.5% of poultry washers, 68.1% (913) indicated that they were not aware of safe food handling practices for poultry. Many consumers believe washing poultry prior to cooking removes feces, bacteria and other foreign matter.

2. Visual inspections vs. temperature checks

A survey found that 67% of consumers own a food thermometer, but only 19% use a thermometer to determine doneness when preparing poultry and 10% when cooking hamburgers. Another study reported consumers use a thermometer 30% of the time to check for doneness of meat and poultry products but reported cooking their meat and poultry to the required temperature only 66% of the time. Over 70% of consumers rely on visual cues such as meat color and firmness when cooking.

3. Thawing practices

Many consumers follow unsafe thawing procedures by thawing frozen product at room temperature. While the consumer may think this is an efficient way to thaw meat, little do they know they’re spiking a growth in bacteria. Some consumers believe this practice will shorten the product’s cooking time.

4. Cross contamination

In January 2022, USDA/FSIS published a research project focused on consumer grilling practices. In the study, it was observed that the surface most often contaminated was the sink (28%), followed by spice containers (12%), cabinet handles (8%) and countertops (3%).

So, where do consumers receive their food handling information?

According to a research paper in 2022, nearly half of the respondents reported receiving safe food handling information from mothers or grandmothers (49.7%), followed by the USDA and FDA (33.3%), television (28.5%) and social media (23.7%). Other influences included cookbooks, websites, friends and other family, cooking classes, and coworkers.

Here are four ways a processor can influence proper food handling practices:

1. Recipe modifications

If you advertise recipes for products, try including food safety tips or steps within the recipe. For example, when instructing a consumer to grill chicken, include a statement such as the following:

“Using your thermometer, cook the chicken to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Once the chicken has reached a safe internal temperature, place the chicken on a clean and sanitized pan.”

2. Social media tutorials

Everyone has some form of social media account. As a company, if you are not on social media, I would highly recommend promoting your company online. In your content, show consumers how to properly use a thermometer, how to clean and sanitize cookware, and proper thawing techniques with hashtags like #foodsafety, #meatsafety, #cookingtips.

More information about social media platforms is available here.

3. Website modifications

Just like with social media, try incorporating food safety tips onto your website. If a consumer visits your website, they can easily learn a new food safety fact while browsing your site.

4. Brochures at the butcher counter

For companies with retail meat counters, try publicizing food safety informational posters or handouts at the butcher counter. Include a brochure on safe food handling with each purchase.

The same can be said for any direct-to-consumer (DTC) business. Since 2020, the industry witnessed a rise in the DTC businesses. As a DTC business, try incorporating these tips with your customer base.

There are numerous other ways to educate consumers. If you have other ideas, share them with other colleagues in the industry. Because at the end of the day, food safety is everyone’s business.

Sources

