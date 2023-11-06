Wingstop Inc. is adding Maple Sriracha to its flavor roster for a limited time. The new flavor attracts two opposites, uniting sweet maple with a fiery sriracha heat, available on cooked-to-order, sauced-and-tossed chicken sandwiches, classic or boneless wings, and crispy tenders. Wingstop is also soon debuting a Sweet or Heat card game.

The Flavor Experts at Wingstop have seen the success of sweet-heat flavor profiles with menu staple Mango Habanero and popular Hot Honey Rub, a previously offered limited-time-only flavor. With sriracha deemed the top condiment for 2023, Wingstop introduces their own take on the fast-growing flavor trend. One flavor fan said, "You can smell the maple right from the start, and it has just the right amount of Sriracha spice – my current obsession."

Source: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.