Blue Circle Foods is partnering with Spicewalla to launch Chili Lime Salmon Shorties.

Salmon Shorties are miniature salmon sausages, about an inch-and-a-half long, that are easy to serve. These bite-sized savory sausages are seasoned with Spicewalla's Chili Lime Seasoning and hardwood-smoked for classic sausage flavor.

These mini links can be served alone, with avocado crema dipping sauce, or bundled up in pastry like pigs in a blanket.

"Blue Circle Foods is hooked on bringing culinary twists, like 'fins in a blanket,' to dinner tables across America," said Nina Damato, managing partner of Blue Circle Foods. "Salmon Shorties will reel-y impress guests with its versatility and clean ingredients."

Salmon Shorties are made with quality ingredients and no nitrates, added sugar, added hormones, antibiotics, synthetic colors, or fillers.

"Quality and freshness are the cornerstones of our partnership with Spicewalla. Their dedication to taste and importing in small quantities from quality suppliers creates a fresher and more flavor-packed spice blend," said Damato.

Blue Circle Foods is known for its Norwegian Atlantic Salmon and sustainability practices in aquaculture. For every pound of salmon it produces, Blue Circle Foods takes less than half a pound of fish out of the ocean. This is called net protein production.

"When done right, aquaculture is a major tool for conservation that takes pressure off of marine ecosystems and wild fish stocks," said Damato.

"Spicewalla is excited to partner with Blue Circle Foods and support their commitment to sustainable aquaculture and creating innovative, high-quality products," said James Grogan, director of business development at Spicewalla.

Salmon Shorties are available at bluecirclefoods.com for $12 and at Pop-Up Grocer in New York City for $6.

Source: Blue Circle Foods