Fayetteville, Arkansas Department Of Animal Science; Department Of Food Science; Department Of Poultry Science Department Heads: Dr. Michael Looper, Animal Science Dr. Jeyam Subbiah, Food Science Dr. Dave Caldwell, Poultry Science

The Department of Animal Science at the University of Arkansas (UA) currently has approximately 315 students and primarily houses the meat science program. The department has been rebuilding its meat science programs and revitalizing its curriculum offerings. There are five meat scientists at the UA across three departments: animal science, poultry science, and food science. In Animal Science, Dr. Derico Setyabrata, Dr. Kelly Vierck, and Dr. Janeal Yancey focus on red meat quality and palatability, including expertise in dry aging, flavor chemistry, color, and shelf life. Dr. Casey Owens is an international expert in poultry quality and muscle myopathies, located in the Poultry Science department. The newest addition, Dr. Morgan Denzer, brings expertise in meat color biochemistry in Food Science. These faculty bring together diverse knowledge in meat science to tackle research questions from multiple angles and a more systematic approach. Thus far, the faculty has looked to better understand the implications of freezing on meat quality in both consumer and retail settings, evaluated cooking methods to enhance palatability, and have conducted work in the meat microbiome.

In addition to faculty expertise, a cross-discipline working group including experts in food safety and agricultural economics has been developed to help tackle research and industry questions through a more holistic lens. Additionally, the working group aims to expand undergraduate experiences in meat science through improving meat science curriculum with industry relevant skills, providing more opportunities to participate in undergraduate research and the meat science quiz bowl team, further developing the future meat scientists of tomorrow. Moreover, through the improved faculty collaboration, there is increased engagement of students across the three departments, especially those who are initially unaware of the discipline.

UA alumni are spread across the meat science industry, working in academia, research and development, sustainability, merchandizing, and ingredient development to name a few. Prominent UA alumni include: Ty Baublits, Cain Cavitt, Valerie Gunsaulis, and Zena Herrera of Tyson Foods; Zach Boone, Nicole Huffer, and Wendy Phelps, Cargill; Ryan Stackhouse, Sam’s Club; Jace Hollenbeck, Hawkins, Inc.; Nathan Tapp, Simmons Foods; and Jason Sawyer, Auburn University. Former UA student, Zena (Hicks) Herrera credits the UA meat science program with helping her develop her career path, saying “Before coming to Arkansas, I didn’t know so many careers in the meat industry existed. I learned so much from being a part of the meats quiz bowl team, working on research projects, and helping out in the meat lab. Now, I’m about to start my career in research and development at Tyson Foods and would not be where I am if I hadn’t been involved in Meat Science at Arkansas.”

In addition to revitalizing the meat science class offerings, the UA meat science program has increased their offerings of outreach and youth programs. The opportunity to host the state FFA meat judging contest became available in the spring of 2022. The UA group took advantage of the program and have also added a state 4-H meats judging contest to expand offerings of youth programs. Prior to 2022, there had not been a state 4-H meat judging contest for at least 15 years. By re-establishing these events, the UA meat science program works with the Arkansas Beef Council and industry partners as sponsors for the judging contests to trigger student’s interests in the industry and recruit them to the UA meat science program.

Furthermore, the UA meat science group is actively involved with hosting a beef short course for the Arkansas Cattlemen’s Association Leadership Course. As the Arkansas’ beef industry primarily consists of cow-calf operations, the short course focuses on educating Arkansas producers on the last part of the production chain: finishing and beef processing. Industry experts of the feedlot, product research and development, food safety, and beef palatability are invited to speak. Additionally, prior to the short course, four producer donated calves are put on a feedlot diet and fed out at the UA beef unit to mimic a finishing scenario. Calves are then harvested and the carcasses are evaluated by the UA group for value. During the short course, the producers work with UA faculty and graduate students break down one side of the carcass to learn more about primal, subprimal, and retail cuts. With the subsequent rise of direct marketing in Arkansas during the pandemic, this knowledge has helped those producers to better market their products through social media and local farmer’s markets. These cattle and carcasses are also used to train county extension agents on the meat industry through judging workshops.

In addition to producer and youth education efforts, Dr. Janeal Yancey also leads consumer education through social media and her blog “Mom at the Meat Counter”. Her blog uses her unique perspective as both a mom and a meat scientist to answer consumer questions about basic meat science questions on topics such as: meat color, palatability, production methods, antibiotic and implant use. She helps empower moms to make informed and empowered decision about their food choices, especially in the protein sector.

With the revitalization efforts taking place, the UA meat science program is taking strides to develop a program with relevance on a national stage. At RMC, the UA meat science program has grown with an increased number of posters and undergraduate participants in both research competitions and the meat science quiz bowl competition.

For more information about UA Meat Science, please visit our Facebook page @UAMeatScience. Specific questions about UA Meat Science can be directed to Kelly Vierck, vierck@uark.edu, 479-575-7283 or Derico Setyabrata, dericos@uark.edu, 479-575-2346. For more information about Mom at the Meat Counter, check out the Mom at the Meat Counter Facebook page or the blog page at www.momatthemeatcounter.blogspot.com.

Kelly R. Vierck, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Meat Science & Muscle Biology Department of Animal Science at the University of Arkansas.