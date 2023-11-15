Caulipower is announcing a new product in their growing portfolio – All Natural Chicken Bites - available in two varieties: Dill Flavored and Classic. Caulipower's new bites are made with all-natural chicken raised with no antibiotics ever and feature a crispy veggie-packed coating, making them gluten free and the first cauliflower-coated chicken bites on the market. The company's new line of all-natural chicken bites features a dill-pickle flavor.

All Natural Chicken Bites, Dill Flavored. Photo courtesy Caulipower.

“CAULIPOWER’s all natural chicken bites are a game changer. They are just the latest proof of our mission to meal hack our way through all of America’s favorite comfort foods. We have always promised that CAULIPOWER’s consumers would never have to choose between taste, health, and convenience,” said Gail Becker, founder of Caulipower. “The chicken bites top off our biggest year of innovation yet and the dill flavor, launched on National Pickle Day, couldn’t be more on-trend ... ”

Caulipower's All Natural Chicken Bites join the brand’s line of innovative takes on classic chicken favorites that include All Natural Chicken Tenders, the only baked, never fried, tenders in the category, and All Natural Chicken Nuggets, the only cauliflower- and chickpea-coated nuggets on the market.

Caulipower's All Natural Chicken Bites can now be found nationwide at Walmart and in select Target stores, and will be available in thousands of additional stores over the coming months. More information on Caulipower and its products is available here.

Source: Caulipower