The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is announcing that Pelleh Poultry Corp., a Swan Lake, N.Y., establishment, is recalling approximately 708 pounds of ready-to-eat beef and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes.

These products were packaged on various dates from Oct. 25 through Nov. 20, 2023. The list of products that are subject to the recall is available here. The labels for the products subject to recall are available on the FSIS website. Additional labels may be added as they are obtained.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P44121” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that its laboratory testing indicated the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Consumers are urged not to eat these products, and institutions are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Eliezer Franklin, chief executive officer of Pelleh Poultry Corp., at 845-425-4559 or eli@pellehpoultry.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

Source: USDA's FSIS