Victorinox, maker of the original Swiss Army Knife, has named Greg Stak the vice president sales commercial cutlery. Stak will report to Ulrich Wohn, president of Victorinox North America. Stak comes to Victorinox with over 25 years of relevant experience and will focus on growth within foodservice for Victorinox Commercial Cutlery and Meat Processing as well as Victorinox's sister company, Epicurean.

Greg Stak, vice president sales commercial cutlery, Victorinox North America. Photo courtesy Victorinox.

"We are thrilled to have Greg leading our Commercial Cutlery division," said Wohn. "Greg has a proven track record in the foodservice industry, and we are delighted to have his expertise in the Victorinox family."

Most recently, Stak served as vice president of sales for ACP Inc., where he was responsible for worldwide sales, successfully exceeding sales and profitability targets each year and establishing new client accounts. Prior to ACP, Stak was VP of sales at HC Duke, showing success in account growth in a competitive landscape. His core strengths in leading sales teams and new business development will be influential in his path forward at Victorinox.

"I have been a customer and fan of Victorinox my entire life," said Stak. "It is an exciting, 360° moment in my career to be leading the Commercial Cutlery Division at Victorinox."

Source: Victorinox