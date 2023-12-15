On Dec. 20, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Agricultural Marketing Service is hosting a webinar to share information regarding the Transparency in Poultry Grower Contracting and Tournaments Final Rule. Registration is required.

Questions may be submitted in advance to AMS-AskPSD@usda.gov. Questions will also be accepted during the webinar.

On Nov. 28, 2023, USDA published the final rule in the Federal Register. This rule requires live poultry dealers — typically large processing companies — to provide poultry growers with whom they contract to raise birds key information about terms of their agreements. The rule also requires additional disclosures by live poultry dealers engaged in the production of broilers who use poultry grower ranking systems to determine settlement payments for broiler growers. The rule becomes effective Feb. 12, 2024.

The rule requires live poultry dealers to disclose projections of average annual gross payments to broiler growers under contract with the complex with the same housing specifications for the term of the broiler growing arrangement at five quintile levels or by mean and standard deviation expressed as dollars per farm facility square foot. These disclosures should be made on Form 6100, Live Poultry Dealer Disclosure Document, now available on the AMS website. An instructional aide and example of quintile calculations is also provided to further assist live poultry dealers in preparing disclosure statements.

Additional information on the rule is available on the AMS website.

Source: USDA's AMS