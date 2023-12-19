Based in Savannah, Ga., Roger Wood Foods is a third-generation family-owned-and-operated food processing company with a primary emphasis on smoked sausage and savory smoked meats.

Roger Wood started the company in 1936. His son-in-law, Joseph Solana, took a leadership role at Roger Wood in the early 1960’s, and his sons David, Matt, and Mark joined their father at the company in the 1970’s and 1980’s. A true family affair, CEO and President David Solana credits his grandfather’s vision and focus on quality products, innovation, and service as the foundation for the company’s almost 88 years of growth and prosperity. Roger Wood Foods’ growth trajectory, from a company with annual revenues of around $6 million in the 1980’s to more than $50 million today has been fueled by extremely loyal consumers. Solana stated that “our success has come organically as later generations of consumers have followed their parent’s love of the company’s products.”

David Solana (left), president, CEO, and owner of Roger Wood Foods, and Mark Boles, sales manager.

Innovation and embracing industry changes have been important factors in the company’s journey. David Solana recalls when Roger Wood Foods went from state to federal inspections in 1981, and the company took the opportunity to expand its market into South Carolina and then North Carolina, Virginia, and Florida.

“We have an iconic product that is our signature offering. We call it Lumber Jack Smoked Sausage. My brother is the one that came up with this name years ago, and the brand has gained tremendous recognition” Solana said.

Lumber Jack is a smoked sausage seasoned with a blend of sage and peppery spices in a natural casing and is smoked with oak and hickory. Solana credits Lumber Jacks naturing casing for giving the smoked sausage its signature eating quality and differentiation from competitors offerings. Solana also credits Lumber Jack’s display-ready cartons for helping the product stand out in the retailer’s display cases. “While these cartons are more expensive than traditional packaging, I believe they give us an advantage as the carton is an eye-catching billboard, easily recognizable to our existing consumers and enticing to those considering Lumber Jack for the first time” he said.

The Lumber Jack brand plays a key role in securing Roger Wood Foods’ market position. Solana went on to say that “today we enjoy the No. 1 position in the Southeast in volume sales for this SKU”. He also mentioned recent inroads in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. markets, along with opportunities farther up the East Coast that are expected to fuel further growth for the company.

Solana believes that value is an important component of the company’s past and future success. “We have a product that's priced for a family on a budget but has the same bite, texture, and overall eating quality of a more expensive product. We have focused on the consistency of the spices and texture, which in turn has endeared the Lumber Jack brand, and all of our products, to our faithful customers.”

The company also focuses significant effort on refining and innovating its internal workflow. “From an operations perspective we have simplified our processes to be repeatable, efficient, and effective. This has allowed us to rapidly identify defects and minimize any impact on production and customer satisfaction” he said. Solana went on to say, “We taste-test our products every single day. We want to personally experience what the customer is purchasing and how they are using it in various dishes. We encourage all our associates to get involved with understanding our product to make sure that they can intimately relate to the consumer experience.”

Solana has worked hard to craft a workplace culture that can be described as team-focused, family-oriented, and rewarding for all employees. These efforts have resulted in a tenured, loyal, and effective leadership team that takes personal ownership of the company’s success.

After more than 40 years at Roger Wood Foods, David Solana remains excited about the company’s future and proud of its legacy.