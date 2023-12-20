Perdue Farms is making senior leadership changes that underscore the company’s commitment to supply chain and operations optimization, talent acquisition and profitable growth.

Chief supply chain and operations officer

Gregg Uecker has joined Perdue Foods in the newly created position of chief supply chain and operations officer. He has responsibility for the entire Perdue Foods supply chain, including live production, plant operations, transportation and warehousing, order fulfillment, customer service, food safety and quality assurance, procurement and engineering.

“Gregg’s depth of experience and understanding of operations and supply chain agility will help optimize our supply chain efficiencies to meet and exceed the unique needs of our customers and consumers, and drive sustainable growth for the company,” said Kevin McAdams, CEO of Perdue Farms.

Uecker comes to Perdue from CJ Schwan’s, where he was executive vice president of global supply chain. Prior to that, he spent more than 30 years with Tyson Foods in key senior leadership roles such as senior vice president of operations and supply chain for prepared foods, SVP of supply chain strategy, SVP/general manager of processed meats, SVP/general manager of animal feed and ingredients and VP of operations.

Executive vice president and chief human resources officer

Julie Katigan has been promoted to executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Perdue Farms. She will oversee all aspects of Perdue Farms’ people strategies that engage and develop talent, shape culture, and focus on associate well-being through active talent management, organization development, diversity and inclusion and total rewards.

Gregg Uecker (L), Julie Katigan (R). Photo courtesy Perdue Farms.

Katigan joined Perdue Foods in May 2022 as SVP of human resources. Prior to joining Perdue, Katigan was chief human resources officer for James Hardie Building Products. She has also held senior-level leadership roles of increasing responsibility at global business unit and function levels with such companies as Colfax Corp., Electrolux, Mead Johnson Nutrition and Ford Motor Co.

“Our associates are the backbone of our company and Julie’s vision and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to provide a positive experience in a safe, inclusive and supportive environment,” said McAdams.

Source: Perdue Farms