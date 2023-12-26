In support of the executive order and the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control determination, U.S. Customs and Border Protection will now require importers to provide self-certification that fish, seafood and seafood-containing products imported into the United States do not contain any inputs originating from the Russian Federation. This includes any seafood products or components from the Russian Federation that are processed in a third country before they are imported into the United States.

“CBP’s enforcement of this Executive Order ensures prohibited seafood products from the Russian Federation are prevented from entering American markets,” said CBP Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller. “Importers of seafood need to do their part by practicing due diligence over their supply chains to ensure their products do not contain components originating from the Russian Federation.”

The executive order prevents the importation of products into the United States that contain fish and seafood from the Russian Federation, including fish and seafood harvested in the waters under the jurisdiction of the Russian Federation or by Russia-flagged vessels, regardless of country-of-origin label.

The original Executive Order 14068, signed March 11, 2022, prevented seafood of Russian Federation origin from being imported into the United States. Seafood of Russian origin has been processed into other products in countries outside of the Russian Federation to bypass the restriction since that order went into effect. The new executive order prohibits the importation of these products into the United States.

Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection