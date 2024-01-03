The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing the appointment of 26 members to serve on the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion and Research Board. Twenty-five members will serve three-year terms and one member will serve a one-year term. The term of board members appointed to three-year terms start February 2024 and end February 2027.

Newly appointed members are:

Arkansas – Caleb Plyler, Hope, Ark.

Colorado – Sallie R. Miller, Briggsdale, Colo.

Florida – Sarah K. Childs, Lake Placid, Fla.

Idaho – Tucker Shaw, Caldwell, Idaho, and Gwenna R. Prescott, Carey, Idaho.

Kansas – Marisa Kleysteuber, Garden City, Kan., and Jacquelyne Renae Leffler, Americus, Kan.

Kentucky – Andy Bishop, Cox’s Creek, Ky.

Missouri – Kalena Bruce, Stockton, Mo.

Montana – Verna J. Billedeaux, Browning, Mont.

Nebraska – Gina M. Hudson, Belvidere, Neb., and Bree A. DeNaeyer, Seneca, Neb., and Don V. Cain Jr., Broken Bow, Neb.

North Dakota – Jason Schmidt, Medina, N.D.

Oklahoma – Cheryl DeVuyst, Morrison, Okla., and Gaye Pfeiffer, Mulhall, Okla.

South Dakota – David O. Uhrig, Hermosa, S.D.

Texas – JoJo Carrales, Flatonia, Texas; J. Ryan Moorhouse, Amarillo, Texas; Mark Sustaire, Winnsboro, Texas; and Pat McDowell, Wheeler, Texas.

Southwest Unit – Melissa Daniels, Nicasio, Calif.

Importer Unit – Doug McNicholl, Washington, D.C.; Kimberly A. D’Anella, Wenonah, N.J.; Andrew Banchi, Trevor, Wisc.; and Matthew Allan, Washington, D.C. (1-year term)

The board is authorized by the Beef Promotion and Research Act of 1985 and is composed of 99 members representing 34 states and 5 units. Members must be beef producers or importers of beef and beef products nominated by certified producer organizations. More information about the board is available on the Agricultural Marketing Service Cattlemen's Beef Board web page.

Source: USDA's AMS