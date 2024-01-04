The U.S. Poultry & Egg Association will present “Let’s Talk Research - Current Poultry Research and Findings” as part of the 2024 International Production & Processing Expo’s TechTalks on Feb. 1. Six USPOULTRY-funded research projects completed during 2023 will be reviewed by the researchers who conducted them. The topics will focus on poultry diseases, animal welfare and food safety.

The session will kick off with an overview of the project “Competitive Inhibition of Pathogenic Enterococcus Cecorum by Avirulent Strains” given by Dr. Mitsu Suyemoto, research specialist at the College of Veterinary Medicine at North Carolina State University. Dr. Ravi Kulkarni, assistant professor within the Department of Population Health and Pathobiology at North Carolina State University, will then present the findings from his project, “Enhancing Immunogenicity and Protective Efficacy of Recombinant Infectious Laryngotracheitis Vaccines in Broiler Chickens.”

The TechTalks will continue with a presentation on “Automated Tracking of Laying Hens in Cage-Free Aviary Environment Using Affordable Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Chips” that was completed by Dr. Prafulla Regmi, assistant professor in the Department of Poultry Science at the University of Georgia. He will be followed by Ted Brown, senior food scientist with Cargill Food Safety and Scientific Services, who will provide an overview on his project, “Evaluation of Egg Wash Sanitizers to Reduce Salmonella Contamination on and in Turkey Eggs.”

The last two sessions will include a discussion of the findings from the project “Identification of Genetic Determinants that Facilitate Campylobacter jejuni Survival During Poultry Processing,” which was conducted by Dr. Jeremiah Johnson, associate professor in the Department of Microbiology at the University of Tennessee. Dr. Brian Jordan, associate professor in the Department of Population Health at the University of Georgia, will close out the talks by presenting his findings on the “Investigation into the Cause and Prevention of False Layer Syndrome.”

The USPOULTRY research program encompasses all segments of broiler, turkey and commercial egg operations. To date, more than $36 million has been invested in the association's research program. One of USPOULTRY's key strategic objectives is to increase the availability and constant improvement of the quality and safety of poultry products through comprehensive research.

“Let’s Talk Research - Current Poultry Research and Findings” will be held from 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. in the TechTalk theater in B-Hall, booth B48027. The 2024 IPPE show dates are Jan. 30 – Feb. 1 and the event will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia. More information on the 2024 IPPE is available here.

Sources: IPPE;